Sri Lanka would compete against Bangladesh in the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, October 24. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium and is scheduled to start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both Sri Lanka have just recently have experienced some quality and high-intensity matches in Round 1 and are now set to face each other in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka have been the more dominant side in this competition as compared to Bangladesh as they have gone past the first round without a loss, winning all three of their matches in their group while Bangladesh had to do it the hard way, after facing a setback against Scotland in their very first game. SL vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI

Now, the stage is set for a game of exciting cricket, between two nations who entered the competition as underdogs and are set to prove a point or two with their performances. The match would be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, one of the most common and important venues for the T20 World Cup 2021.

Sharjah Weather Report

Expected weather in Sharjah at the time of SL vs BAN clash (Source: Accuweather)

As seen in the forecast above, the weather in Dubai is set to be a good one for a fine game of cricket. There seems to be no likelihood of a rain interruption and the temperature is set to be around 30-32 degrees celsius. Having said that, the team fielding first would have a tough time on the field, as they would be exhausted since it is an afternoon game.

Sharjah Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is known to provide a lot of assist to spinners and slow bowlers, as seen in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2021. Low scores are a common feature on this track and batsmen would find it tough to play shots freely. A first-innings total of 140-150 would prove to a challenging one to chase down and even something above 130 can turn out to be a tricky chase. With both sides having good spinners, bowlers are expected to dominate in this fixture.

