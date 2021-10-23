Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would compete against each other in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday, October 24. Both sides have displayed tremendous resilience and skill to get past a highly competitive Round 1 and now, they are about to cross paths in the main draw. Sri Lanka have been the better performer among the two so far in the competition. Having entered the tournament with a fairly inexperienced squad, they have put forward balanced performances so far and as a result, have a 100% win record going into the Super 12 stage. Bangladesh on the other hand, were shocked by Scotland in their first Round 1 game but they have also bounced back in style, with the instrument of change and fightback being the star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The Bangladeshi all-rounder gave a glimpse of why he is known as one of the best in the world as he played crucial roles in all of Bangladesh's matches to steer them through to the Super 12. Fans used to making fantasy teams on Dream11 would know that the captain fetches double points while for the vice-captain, points are multiplied x1.5 times. Let us take a look at the recommended picks for the captain and vice-captain's slot for your fantasy teams of this match.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan has been the most consistent and perhaps, the best player in Bangladesh's squad and he explained why with stellar performances in the first round, with both bat and ball. He comes out to bat in the top-order and has scored crucial runs at a very quick pace. With the ball, he has been deadly, recently surpassing Sri Lanka legend Lasith Malinga as the highest wicket-taker in T20Is. His consistency makes him a good pick for the captain's slot.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Wanindu Hasaranga

If Bangladesh has Shakib, then Sri Lanka has Wanindu Hasaranga. The young rising all-rounder has delivered the promise he had shown prior to the T20 World Cup 2021 and has been sensational, especially in Sri Lanka's last two games in the first round--against Ireland and Netherlands. His leg-spin bowling makes him a very useful and wicket-taking option for skipper Dasun Shanaka and his ability with the bat would also give the former champions a shot to score some quick runs down the order.

SL vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2021 Likely Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dusmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh Likely Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2021 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).