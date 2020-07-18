The mainstay of India Women cricket team, Smriti Mandhana celebrates his 24th birthday on Saturday (July 18, 2020). The southpaw is one of the best batswomen in the modern era and her numbers speak volumes of her prowess. Opening the innings, Mandhana likes of go after the bowlers from the outset and has proven to be a nightmare for opposition on numerous occasions. Be it pacers or spinners, every sort of bowler looks ineffective when the left-handed batswoman gets going. Mandhana has played many stupendous knocks in her illustrious career. Below, we’ll look at some of those. Women’s IPL Will Be Great for Indian Cricket, Feels Smriti Mandhana.

Making her international debut in April 2013, Mandhana didn’t take long in cementing his place in the team. However, it was the 2017 Women’s World Cup in England where Mandhana made the world say ‘wow’ with her performances. She played a pivotal role in guiding the Women in Blue to the finals and didn’t look back afterwards. In the 2018 T20 World Cup too, Mandhana scored 178 runs in five matches and was tournament's third-highest run aggregator. Meanwhile, as the star cricketer turns a year older, let’s revisit some of her best performances. Smriti Mandhana Recalls When She Faced Mohammed Shami in Nets.

105* vs New Zealand in Napier

Chasing 193 in the first ODI of ICC Women's Championship 2019, Mandhana went all guns blazing against the New Zealand bowlers on a tricky wicket and scored a stellar century. She paced her innings to perfection and never allowed the kiwis to make a comeback. As a result, India won the match by nine wickets and that too inside 33 overs.

135 vs South Africa in Kimberly

In the second match of 2018 ODI series, the talismanic opener mustered a sensational ton against South Africa. After failing to reach the three-figure mark in the opening game, Mandhana didn't put a foot wrong this time and toiled the Proteas bowlers to all parts of the ground. southpaw guided India to a mammoth total of 302 runs, which was way too much for the South African batting line up as India won the match by 178 runs.

58 Against New Zealand in Wellington

History was created when India met New Zealand in the first T20I of 2019 tour. Chasing 160, Mandhana attacked the Kiwi bowlers from the outset and smashed a fifty off just 24 deliveries, recording the fastest fifty by an Indian in women's T20 internationals. Unfortunately, the swashbuckling opener didn’t get much support from the other end and India lost the match by 23 runs.

83 Vs Australia in Providence

The star opener showed no mercy to the Australian bowling line up in the all-important match of ICC Women's World T20 in 2018. Mandhana went after the Aussi bowlers from the first ball and piled up a quickfire fifty on a bowling-friendly wicket. Mandhana guided India to a competitive score of 167 runs which was too much for the Australian batting line-up and India won the match by 48 runs.

Mandhana was last seen in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 where India lost to host Australia in the finals of the tournament. As of now, Mandhana can’t show her on-field blitzes due to the COVID-19 scare. However, a lot will be expected from her if the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021 goes as per schedule.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).