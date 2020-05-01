Smriti Mandhana Recalls When She Faced Mohammed Shami in Nets, Says Was Hit on Thigh by Pacer (Watch Video)

File picture of Smriti Mandhana and Mohammed Shami (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Indian women's cricket team opening batter Smriti Mandhana has revealed that she once faced men's cricket team fast-bowler Mohammed Shami in the nets while the latter was going through his rehabilitation. The batter revealed the incident during a chat show 'Double Trouble with Smriti & Jemi', which she co-hosts with her teammate Jemimah Rodrigues. The duo was talking to Indian opener Rohit Sharma in the second episode. In the inaugural episode, badminton star PV Sindhu joined the women cricket stars.

“I remember playing Shami bhaiyya (Mohammed Shami) while he was doing his rehabilitation. He was bowling at a 120 kmph to me and promised that he wouldn’t bowl on my body. I was beaten for the first two balls as I was not used to the pace. On the third ball, his in-dipper hit me on my inner thigh and it turned black, blue, and green and was swollen for 10 days,” Mandhana revealed during the show.

Rohit then added that there is a competition Shami and Jasprit Bumrah in the nets. "The pitches we have for net sessions are almost always green with moisture. And whenever Shami sees a green pitch, he eats extra biryani! Bumrah is also difficult but he has been around only for two-three years. Shami, I have been playing since 2013. But yeah, right now there must be a competition going on between Bumrah and Shami, on who beats the bat most, who can hit the most on the helmets," Rohit said.

Rohit, who celebrated his 33rd birthday recently, also talked about fatherhood apart from cricket and said that he is learning his new role. The batsman added that he reads about parenting tips on the internet.