South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Live Streaming on SonyLiv: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SA vs AUS on TV & Online in India

South Africa and Australia meet in the second T20 International. Australia won the series opener and now lead the three-match series 1-0. The visitors will be looking to seal the deal in this fixture. South Africa, on the other hand, will be looking to stay alive in the series. So, this is a must-win game for South Africa. If you are looking for live streaming online of SA vs AUS, then scroll down for all the information. South Africa Vs Australia, Live Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match

Australia absolutely dominated the proceedings in the series opener and handed South Africa a 107-run defeat. Spinner Ashton Agar picked a hat-trick to dismantle the South African batting line-up. He ended up picking five wickets. South Africans will be wary of him and will be looking to undone his challenge.

When to Watch of South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

The second T20I match between South Africa and Australia is scheduled on February 21, 2020 (Friday). The match will be played at the St George's Park in Port Elizabeth and is scheduled to start at 06:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 02:30 PM local time. South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Playing XI With All-Rounders, Batsmen, Bowlers & Wicket-Keepers for SA vs AUS 2nd T20I 2020.

How to Watch South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Australia’s tour of South Africa 2020. Thus, fans can tune into Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD to watch the live telecast of SA vs AUS 2nd T20I match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020, online

South Africa vs Australia 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv in India which is the official online media streaming platform of Sony Network. Viewers can follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details of 2nd T20I for SA vs AUS.

While Australia will be looking to field the winning combination, South Africa are very much likely to include Temba Bavuma in the playing XI, which means Rassie van der Dussen will have to sit out.