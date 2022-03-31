After the completion of the One Day Internationals, South Africa and Bangladesh face off against each other in a two-game Test series The SA vs BAN 1st Test 2022 will be played at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban from March 31, 2022 (Thursday) onwards. Meanwhile, fans searching for SA vs BAN 1st Test 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Bangladesh Seal First-Ever ODI Series Win In South Africa With Nine Wicket Triumph in Final Game.

Bangladesh shocked many with their display in the One Day Internationals as they defeated the Proteas 2-1, registering their first-ever ODI series win in the format in South Africa. The Mominul Haque-led side will be aiming to replicate something similar in the longer format as well. Meanwhile, South Africa defeated India in their last Test series at home and will be aiming to bounce back from the ODI disappointment.

When Is South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test will be played at the Kingsmead Cricket Stadium in Durban from March 31, 2022 (Thursday). The match has a start time of 01:30 PM IST and 10:00 AM according to local time.

Where To Get Live Telecast Of South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of South Africa vs Bangladesh in India and will telecast the game on its Star Sports First channel. Fans in Bangladesh can watch the SA vs BAN Test ODI on Gazi TV and T Sports while Supersport will telecast the game live in South Africa.

How To Watch Free Live Streaming of South Africa vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2022 Online?

Disney+ Hotstar the official OTT platform of Star Network will live stream the SA vs BAN Test ODI 2022 in India. Gazi TV are the broadcasters in Bangladesh and will stream the game on their online platforms.

