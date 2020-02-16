South Africa vs England 3rd T20I 2020 Live Streaming on SonyLiv: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SA vs ENG on TV & Online in India

South Africa vs England (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

South Africa and England face-off in the third and final T20I of the three-match series. The series is currently levelled at one each and both the teams will be looking to seal it. South Africa won the first match and then England bounced back to draw level in the series. Meanwhile, if you are looking for live streaming online of SA vs ENG 3rd T20I then scroll down for all the information. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 3rd T20I.

After England won the Test series, the One-Day International (ODI) series was shared between the two teams. In the leg of the England’s tour of South Africa, both the teams will battle it out for T20I series win.

Both the preceding fixtures have been closely fought ones. South Africa won the series opener by just one run and then England outplayed hosts by just two runs to win the second T20I.

When to Watch of South Africa vs England 3rd T20I 2020 Know Schedule, Date, Time & Venue Details

The Third T20I match between South Africa and England is scheduled on February 16, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion and is scheduled to start at 06:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 14:30 am local time.

How to Watch South Africa vs England 3rd T20I 2020: TV Channel and Broadcast Details

Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of South Africa 2019-20. Thus, fans can tune into Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD to watch the live telecast of SA vs ENG 3rd T20I match.

How to Watch Live Streaming of South Africa vs England 3rd T20I 2020, online

South Africa vs England 3rd T20I match live streaming will be available on SonyLiv in India which is the official online media streaming platform of Sony Network. Viewers can follow LatestLY for the live score updates and ball-by-ball commentary details of 3rd T20I for SA vs ENG.