South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women's World Cup 2025: The South Africa women's national cricket team will clash swords against the Pakistan women's national cricket team in the 22nd match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 tournament on Monday, October 20. The South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women game will be hosted at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. They exciting clash will begin at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to find out details about the South Africa Women vs Pakistan Women's best fantasy playing XI predictions of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. South Africa Beat Sri Lanka by 10 Wickets Via DLS Method in Rain-Shortened ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Nonkululeko Mlaba, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits Shine as Proteas Continue Winning Run.

South Africa Women have qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semifinal. Three teams have secured their place in the top four and the Proteas Women are one of the three alongside Australia and England. Currently India Women and New Zealand Women are the two sides who are favourites for the last and the final spot. Pakistan, meanwhile are yet to register a victory in the competition and will want to secure their first win of the competition when they will take on South Africa Women. Both of their last two games got washed out due to rain in Colombo. South Africa will be a tough challenge for them with the likes of Chole Tryon, Tazmin Brits and Nadine de Clerk in form.

SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keeper: Karabo Meso (SA-W).

Batters: Tazmin Brits (SA-W), Muneeba Ali (PAK-W), Sidra Amir (PAK-W)

All-Rounders: Fatima Sana (PAK-W), Chloe Tryon (SA-W), Marizanne Kapp (SA-W), Nadine de Klerk (SA-W).

Bowlers: Tumi Sekhukhune (SA-W), Diana Baig (PAK-W), Nashra Sandhu (PAK-W).

Who Will Win SA-W vs PAK-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

Although Pakistan Women are still alive in the competition mathematically, they are yet to win any game in the competition. They failed to produce any collective performance and struggled to get going with the bat. Their bowlers contributed in patches and they didn't deliver as an unit. South Africa Women are a solid side in the competition who have defeated India too. It will be a very difficult task for Pakistan to make any impact against them and South Africa are comfortable favourites here.

