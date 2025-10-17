South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets via DLS method in a rain-truncated ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, October 17. The Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team batted first, but the game had to be halted temporarily at the end of 12 overs with the heavens opening up. The rain continued for a long, long time in Colomb,o but eventually it stopped, leading to the SA-W vs SL-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match to resume. The match, now reduced to 20 overs per side, saw Sri Lanka score 105/7 in their 20 overs and South Africa, in response, cruised to the total in 14.5 overs. Laura Wolvaardt (60*) and Tazmin Brits (55*) hit half-centuries as South Africa Women's National Cricket Team continued its winning run, registering a fourth consecutive victory in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: South Africa Jump to Second Place Following 10-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka.

South Africa Beat Sri Lanka in ICC Women's World Cup 2025

South Africa cruise through against Sri Lanka in a rain-shortened clash in Colombo 💪#CWC25 #SAvSL 📝: https://t.co/KVKNPwmwuN pic.twitter.com/AnnCQ4U6jP — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) October 17, 2025

