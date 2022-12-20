Karachi [Pakistan], Dec 20: Following his side's eight-wicket win in the third and final Test against Pakistan, England batter Harry Brook said that the tour has been his "best" so far. England defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the final test of the three-match series to complete a 3-0 clean sweep after their comprehensive performance throughout the series here at the National Stadium, Karachi on Tuesday.AUS vs SA 2022: Gabba Pitch Used for First Test Receives ‘Below Average’ Rating

"Probably been my best tour so far, no one has ever done it before (3-0 whitewash) so it is a phenomenal tour. Was annoyed when I got out to Abrar in the second Test and wanted to approach him in a different way. We were trying to win it last night and just moved the order a bit and sent the boys out there for some fun," said Brook in the post-match presentation.

Brook was named as the 'Man of the Match' for his superb knock of 111 runs. He had hit tons in the first and second Tests as well.

He emerged as the leading run-scorer in the Test series, scoring 468 runs at an average of 93.60, with three centuries and one half-century and the best score of 153. He was also given the 'Man of the Series' for his superb performance in the longer format.

Brook was also given the 'Man of the Series' award for his superb show in seven-match T20I series against the Asian giants that took place in September-October as a part of the tour.

In seven innings, he scored 238 runs at an average of 79.33, with one half-century and the best score of 81*.

Coming to the match, electing to bat first, Pakistan had posted 304 in their first innings, with fifties by skipper Babar Azam (78) and Agha Salman (56). Spinner Jack Leach (4/140) was the pick of the bowlers for England.

England gained a 50-run lead in the match and they were bundled out for 354 in their first innings. Harry Brook (111) and Ben Foakes (64) were the leading batters for the visitors. Nauman Ali (4/126) and Abrar Ahmed (4/150) were standout bowlers for Pakistan.

A five-wicket haul on debut by Rehan (5/48), who became the youngest to accomplish the feat on Test debut, bundled out Pakistan for 216 runs in their second innings. Skipper Babar Azam (54) and Saud Shakeel (53) scored valuable fifties that helped Pakistan gain a 166-run lead.

England chased down the total easily, ending with 170/2 in 28.1 overs, with Ben Duckett (82* off 78 balls) and Stokes (35* off 43 balls) being unbeaten. England won by eight wickets to clinch the series 3-0.

Brief Scores: England 354 (Brook 111, Foakes 64, Pope 51; Nauman 4-126, Abrar 4-150) and 170/ 2 (Duckett 82*, Zak Crawley 41; Abrar Ahmed 2-78) beat Pakistan 304 (Babar 78, Salman 56; Leach 4-140) and 216 (Babar 54, Shakeel 53; Rehan 5-48) (ANI)

