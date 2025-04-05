SRH vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: In the match number 19 of the Indian Premier League 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against Gujarat Titans (GT). The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match takes place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 06. The SRH vs GT IPL 2025 match has a start time of 07:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in SRH vs GT IPL 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions. Travis Head Turns ‘Hyderabaddie’, Star SRH Cricketer Inks Royally Challenged Bengaluru on Sign Board Before Running Off on Bike for Promotional Campaign (Watch Video).

Gujarat Titans have found the two-match winning streak after losing the opening match. Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have had a contrasting run. After winning their first game, SRH have now lost three consecutive games. Meanwhile, we have drafted the SRH vs GT Dream11 fantasy playing XI for IPL 2025. IPL 2025: SRH Bowling Coach James Franklin Admits Poor Bowling Display After Loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, Says ‘We Didn’t Get It Quite Right’.

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Heinrich Klaasen (SRH) and Jos Buttler (GT).

Batters: Travis Head (SRH), Sai Sudharsan (GT) and Aniket Verma (SRH).

All-Rounders: Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) and Kusal Mendis (SRH).

Bowlers: Mohammed Siraj (GT), Pat Cummins (SRH), R Sai Kishore (GT) and Zeeshan Ansari (SRH).

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Jos Buttler (c), Sai Sidharsan (vc).

SRH vs GT IPL 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), Jos Buttler (GT), Travis Head (SRH), Sai Sudharsan (GT), Aniket Verma (SRH), Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH), Kusal Mendis (SRH), Mohammed Siraj (GT), Pat Cummins (SRH), R Sai Kishore (GT) and Zeeshan Ansari (SRH).

