Currently in India for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Travis Head is representing Sunrisers Hyderabad and has embraced the city's culture. However, Head embraced a new side of Hyderabad for a recent promotional campaign for Uber Moto, and turned into 'Hyderabadaddie'. The Australia national cricket team player could be seen sneaking into a stadium and then inking 'Royally Challenged' as graffiti on a signboard with Bengaluru vs Hyderabad on it before running off on a motorbike after being caught by security personnel. In IPL 2025, Head, who is yet to find peak form, is SRH's highest run-getter so far. Check out Head's fun and adventurous video below. Travis Head Funny Memes Go Viral After Vaibhav Arora Dismisses Sunrisers Hyderabad Star For Low Score During KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match.

Travis Head Turns ‘Hyderabaddie’

