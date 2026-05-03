SRH vs KKR Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this Sunday, 3 May, in a vital SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 match. The encounter, held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, sees a red-hot Hyderabad side aiming to extend their five-match winning streak against a resurgent Kolkata team. As the race for the playoffs intensifies, fans in India can access the live action through unified digital and television platforms.

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

SRH vs KKR Match Schedule and Venue Details

The match is scheduled for a prime-time start, with the flip of the coin occurring 30 minutes before the first ball.

Fixture: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Date: Sunday, 3 May 2026

Time: 03:30 IST (Toss at 03:00 IST)

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium SRH vs KKR Live Streaming in India

For the 2026 season, the digital rights for the IPL are held by the JioStar network. Consequently, the match will be streamed exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website.

Digital Access: Viewers can watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app available on Android, iOS, and various Smart TV platforms (including Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV).

Language Options: The stream features commentary in over 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

Free Viewing Options: While the free-to-play model that existed in previous years has shifted, many Indian telecom providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer specific prepaid and postpaid recharge plans that bundle a JioHotstar subscription. GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match. SRH vs KKR Television Telecast in India: Star Sports

Fans who prefer traditional television viewing can catch the action on the Star Sports Network, which serves as the official broadcaster for the linear TV market in India.

Primary Channels: Star Sports 1 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD counterparts.

Regional Coverage: Dedicated regional feeds are available on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Ultra-HD Experience: For the first time, select DTH providers like Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV are offering the match on the Star Sports 4K channel for a premium viewing experience. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

Match Preview

Sunrisers Hyderabad enter the contest as one of the most formidable units in the competition. Currently placed third in the standings with 12 points from nine matches, their success has been built on an aggressive batting philosophy. Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, and Travis Head have consistently dismantled bowling attacks, making SRH the league’s most clinical chasing side this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders, captained by Ajinkya Rahane, arrive with renewed momentum after a difficult start to the campaign. Despite sitting in eighth place, back-to-back victories have kept their playoff hopes alive. KKR will be seeking revenge after suffering a 65-run defeat to SRH in their previous meeting at Eden Gardens earlier this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).