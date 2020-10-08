IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online: Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 22. The SRH vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 match takes place at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. While Sunrisers are on sixth spot on the IPL 2020 points table, Kings XI are languishing at the bottom of the team standings. Meanwhile, fans searching for live streaming online and free telecast details of SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 clash can scroll down below. SRH vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 22.

Sunrisers Hyderabad come into the contest with a defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) while Kings XI Punjab lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last outing. This is going to be an interesting clash with both teams struggling in the tournament.

SRH vs KXIP Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 22 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can follow the live action of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in India. Son fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels to live telecast the match with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the SRH vs KXIP clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network. SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

SRH vs KXIP Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 22 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the SRH vs KXIP match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, have to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

