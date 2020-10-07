In the match number 22 of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face-off against each other. Sunrisers are placed on sixth spot on the IPL 2020 points table while Kings XI are bottom-placed. Sunrisers have won two matches out of five while Kings XI have won just one match. Meanwhile, check out all you need to know about Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 IPL 2020 match. SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 22.

SRH vs KXIP Head-to-Head

SRH and KXIP have faced each other in 14 IPL matches. Sunrisers lead the head-to-head record and have won ten matches out of those while KXIP have emerged victorious in just four games.

SRH vs KXIP Key Players

David Warner has done well in patches and he would be looking to perform consistently. Along with him, Rashid Khan will be the key players in SRH camp. In KXIP camp, all eyes will be on KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds and Tips, Predictions and Favourites in SRH vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 22.

SRH vs KXIP Mini-Battles

Mohammed Shami vs David Warner will be the fascinating battle to watch out for. Apart from it, Rashid Khan vs Mandeep Singh could be the another battle within the main contest.

SRH vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Match 22 Venue

The Dubai International Stadium, Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 22 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020 at Dubai International Stadium.

SRH vs KXIP Match Timings

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab IPL 2020 match 22 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

SRH vs KXIP Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

SRH vs KXIP Likely Playing XIs

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan.

KXIP Probable Playing 11: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan/Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

