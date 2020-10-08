In the 22nd match of Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be up against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. SRH vs KXIP brings another opportunity for fans to win big who play play the fantasy gaming Dream11. Meanwhile, we are back with our Dream11 tips and predictions for SRH vs KXIP IPL 2020. Continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain when you select your Dream11 team. Selection of captain and vice-captain is an important factor when it comes to winning in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points while for vice-captain you get 1.5x points. So, picking right captain and vice-captain while making your SRH vs KXIP Dream11 team selection could make all the difference. SRH vs KXIP Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 22.

SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Captain Pick: Jonny Bairstow

The wicket-keeper batsman is a good choice for captain. He will not only help you add points with his batting but with his wicketkeeping as well. So, make sure Bairstow is in your SRH vs KXIP Dream11 team.

SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Selection Vice-Captain Pick: Mohammad Shami

Mohammad Shami can be your vice-captain pick. Shami is known for breakthroughs and picks wickets at the death. SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 22.

SRH vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Probable Lineup

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan.

KXIP Probable Playing 11: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan/Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

