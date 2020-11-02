In a do or die contest Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 56. While Mumbai Indians have already qualified for IPL 2020 playoffs, Sunrisers Hyderabad need a win to make it to the last four. If SRH loses to Mumbai, then Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders will make it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, let’s have a look at the seven things ahead of SRH vs MI IPL 2020 match. IPL 2020 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios Updated: Here’s How RCB, DC, KKR and SRH Can Make it to Final Four.

SRH vs MI Head-to-Head

In 15 meetings against Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad have won just seven matches. And MI too have won seven games. One game between these two ended in a tie and MI won the Super Over.

SRH vs MI Key Players

David Warner and Rashid Khan remain the key players for Sunrisers Hyderabad. For Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan hold the key. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate

SRH vs MI Mini-Battles

Rashid Khan vs Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah vs David Warner are among the top battles to watch out for during the course of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians.

SRH vs MI, IPL 2020 Match 56 Venue

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Dubai will host the IPL 2020 match 56 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians.

SRH vs MI Match Timings

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2020 match 56 will start at 07:30 pm IST while the toss will take place at 07:00 pm. As per local time, the game will begin at 06:00 pm.

SRH vs MI Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of IPL 2020 and will provide the live telecast of the T20 league across its channels. Online live streaming of IPL 2020 will be available on Star’s OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on its mobile app and website.

SRH vs MI Likely Playing XIs

SRH Probable Playing 11: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem/Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan.

MI Probable Playing 11: Quinton de Kock (WK), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard (C), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

