Mumbai Indians (MI) are sitting comfortably atop IPL 2020 points table and have made it to the playoffs already. Mumbai are assured of top finish and thus they will play in Qualifier 1 on November 05 in Dubai. While Mumbai are through, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been already knocked out of the IPL 2020 playoffs contention. And out of Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) one team will get eliminated from playoffs race. IPL 2020 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Kolkata Knight Riders Knock RR Out of Playoffs; RCB, DC, KKR, SRH in Contention for Remaining Three Spots.

Currently RCB, DC and KKR complete the top four on the IPL 2020 points table along with MI. While Mumbai have 16 points the rest are tied at 14 points. Out of these only KKR have played their quota of 14 matches. Meanwhile, let’s find out what each team needs to do to qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs.

Delhi Capitals

It is shame that Delhi find themselves in this spot. At one stage, they looked set for an easy playoffs entry. However, four back to back defeats has now put them under pressure. To qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs DC need following:

Beat RCB to make it to the playoffs. They can finish second as well.

In case they lose to RCB, but MI defeats SRH, DC will qualify.

Make sure margin of defeat against RCB is narrow and even if SRH win, it will come down to net run rate.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Similar to Delhi Capitals, RCB find themselves in a spot of both following three consecutive defeats. RCB are currently on second spot on the points table. To qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs RCB need following:

Beat DC to make it to the playoffs. Virat Kohli-led will finish second in that case.

In case they lose to DC, but MI defeats SRH, RCB will qualify.

Make sure margin of defeat against DC is narrow and even if SRH win, it will come down to net run rate. Kolkata Knight Riders

Knight Riders have nothing int heir hands now. Having finished their 14 matches, KKR could accumulate 14 points. Now to make it to the IPL 2020 playoffs, KKR would need following to happen: Twitterati Praise Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins As KKR Knock RR Out of IPL 2020 Playoffs Race.

Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad.

If DC or RCB lose by bigger margins during their face-off. In this case, net run rate will come into play and KKR Cana qualify for IPL 2020 playoffs if loser’s run rate drops below them.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The equation is pretty simple for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Win takes them to IPL 2020 playoffs and defeat takes them home. SRH’s net run rate is good enough already to help them qualify on 14 points, provided they beat defending champions in the last game.

Summary

Given the above scenarios, SRH have a good chance of making it through and have their faith in their own hands. For Knight Riders, things look bleak as their net run rate is not that good than the rest of the teams competing for playoffs spots. DC, RCB have made things worse for themselves but have one last chance to a make amends.

