Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings look to get to winning ways as the two teams face off against each other in match 37 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The SRH vs PBKS clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 25, 2021 (Saturday). So ahead of the SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021 encounter, we being your head-to-head record, key battles and other things to look forward to. VIVO IPL 2021 Orange Cap Holder List.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have failed to make any kind of notable impact this season as inconsistent performances of many players has seen them plummet to the bottom of the standings with just one win in eight games. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings have had mixed results as on several occasions the KL Rahul-led side have been unable to take advantage of a favourable position. VIVO IPL 2021 Purple Cap Holder List.

SRH vs PBKS Head-to-Head

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings have met each other 17 times and it is the Hyderabad outfit with a dominant head-to-head record as they have amassed 12 wins so far. Meanwhile, PBKS have five wins and will aim to improve.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 37, Key Players

David Warner’s form will be key for Sunrisers Hyderabad while Rashid Khan will also have an important role to play. KL Rahul and Deepak Hooda will have big responsibilities in the Punjab Kings camp.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 37, Mini Battles

KL Rahul vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be one of the key battles to look forward to while Kane Williamson vs Arshdeep Singh could also determine the outcome of the game.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 37 Venue and Match Timing

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings (SRH vs PBKS) match in IPL 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 25, 2021 (Saturday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 37, IPL 2021 Match 37 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The SRH vs PBKS match in IPL 2021 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the SRH vs PBKS live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Match 37 Likely Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad Likely Playing XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (C), Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Bhivneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings Likely Playing XI: KL Rahul (wk, c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram/Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Adil Rashid, Arshdeep Singh.

