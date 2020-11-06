David Warner received 'Good Luck' wishes from daughters Ivy Mae and Indi Rae ahead of Sunrisers Hyderabad's all-important Eliminator clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL). Stakes are very high in the encounter as the winner will meet Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier while the loser's campaign will be over. In order to boost the morale of SRH skipper, Warner's wife Candice shared an adorable video on Twitter in which her two daughters wish the team. The video starts with Ivy saying, "All the best tonight SunRisers." Indi then intervenes, saying, "Good Luck." At the end, both of them sing in chorus: "We hope you winnn!" SRH vs RCB Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Eliminator.

"Good luck tonight @SunRisers & @davidwarner31. We hope you win!!" Candice captioned the video. The whole Warner family entertained fans with their intriguing TikTok videos during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. With the left-handed batsman resuming cricketing duties, their antics have been halted. However, Ivy and Indi are indeed leaving no stones unturned to support their dad. SRH vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, the high-voltage encounter takes place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 6. The Orange Army will take the field with a lot of confidence as they registered comprehensive victories in their last three league games. To the contrary, RCB are on a four-match losing streak and have some work to do before the knockout clash. SRH also have pleasant memories against RCB in playoff games as they defeated Virat Kohli's men in 2016 finals to lift their maiden title. Hence, it will be interesting to see if history will repeat itself or the pendulum will swing RCB's way.

