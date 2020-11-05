Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL), 2020 eliminator. The game will be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 6, 2020. SRH defeated Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last game to reach the playoffs. While RCB lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their previous match which led them to play the eliminator and finished fourth after league round. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 eliminator Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in SRH vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2020 Eliminator.

SRH led by David Warner chased down the target of 150 runs in just 17.1 overs against Mumbai Indians without losing any wicket. Both Warner and Wriddhiman Saha scored a half-century each. SRH spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was adjudged Man of the Match for his figure of 2/19 in 4 overs. On the other hand, RCB failed to defend the target of 153 runs against DC. This was RCB 3rd defeat in a row. SRH leads RCB in head to head record by 9-7. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Abu Dhabi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Eliminator at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 Dream11 team should be AB de Villiers (RCB) and Wriddhiman Saha (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with three batsmen and they should be Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Manish Pandey (SRH) and David Warner (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for your SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 eliminator match fantasy team should be Chris Morris (RCB) and Jason Holder (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Rashid Khan (SRH), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Sandeep Sharma (SRH) and Shahbaz Nadeem (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Devdutt Padikkal (RCB), Manish Pandey (SRH), David Warner (SRH), AB de Villiers (RCB), Wriddhiman Saha (SRH), Chris Morris (RCB), Jason Holder (SRH), Rashid Khan (SRH), Yuzvendra Chahal (RCB), Sandeep Sharma (SRH), Shahbaz Nadeem (SRH).

Wriddhiman Saha (SRH) is in great form and he should be selected as captain. While AB de Villiers can be elected as vice-captain for SRH vs RCB IPL 2020 eliminator fantasy team.

