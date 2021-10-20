Sri Lanka and Ireland face-off in the Round 1 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Both the teams got off to an impressive and now would want to seal their place in the Super 12 round. Meanwhile, if you are looking for SL vs IRE T20I match live streaming online and TV telecast details, you can scroll down for all the information. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Both Sri Lanka and Ireland registered seven-wicket wins in their respective opening matches. Sri Lanka defeated Namibia while Ireland outplayed Netherlands.

When is Sri Lanka vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sri Lanka vs Ireland clash in Group A of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Shaikh Zayed Stadium on October 20, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Sri Lanka vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the Sri Lanka vs Ireland match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Sri Lanka vs Ireland match online.

