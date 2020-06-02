Steve Smith Fans Trend #HBDSteveUnstoppableSmith on Twitter As Australian Batting Great Turns 31

Happy Birthday Steve Smith (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

One of the best batsmen in modern-day cricket, Steve Smith celebrates his 31st birthday on Tuesday (June 2, 2020) and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. The top-ranked Test batsman boasts off a sensational record in all forms of the game and his numbers are only expected to get better with time. Unlike some of his contemporaries such as Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root, Smith doesn’t have an orthodox technique. However, he is mighty effective and his Test average of 62.84 speaks volumes of his capabilities. On the occasion of the talismanic batsman’s special day, Twitterati went frenzy and #HBDSteveUnstoppableSmith started trending. Steve Smith Birthday Special: Few Best Performances by One of the Greatest Batsmen of Modern Era.

Smith made his international debut as a leg-spinner who can bat a bit lower down the order. However, his batting prowess got better with time and he emerged as a cornerstone of Aussie batting line-up in all formats. The right-handed batsman tormented many batting line-ups and piled up runs all around the world. In fact, he is the fastest batsman to reach 7000 Test runs, getting to the landmark in just 126 runs. Meanwhile, let’s look at how fans wished Smith on his 31st birthday. Steve Smith Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About Australian Cricketing Genius.

After the retirement of Michael Clarke, Smith was also handed the reins of the side. He did a commendable job as a leader. However, he faced a one-year ban, alongside David Warner, for getting involved in a ball-tampering scandal. Nevertheless, the star batsman made a brilliant comeback onto the field and looked better than ever.

His captaincy ban of two-years ended on March earlier this year. Well, limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has done a commendable job as the leader of the team. Hence, Smith is likely to continue just as a player in ODIs and T20Is. However, Test captain Tim Paine, 35, has faced a lot of criticism for his performances. So, it will be interesting to see whether the star batsman will get the reins of the side again or not.