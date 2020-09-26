Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow turns 31 years old on September 26, 2020. Bairstow will be seen in action on the field on his birthday during Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dream11 IPL 2020 match no 8. Both KKR and SRH lost their opening games against Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) respectively. SRH is led by David Warner, while KKR plays under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik. Meanwhile, SRH has posted birthday wishes for Jonny Bairstow ahead of KKR vs SRH, IPL 2020, scroll down to see the post. KKR vs SRH IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Jonny Bairstow, Sunil Narine and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy XI.

SRH lost to RCB by 10 runs in their previous game where they failed to chase down the target of 164 runs as they got all-out at 153 runs in 19.4 overs. Jonny Bairstow played a gem of an inning in that game as he made 61 runs from 43 balls before he was bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. However, his half-century went in vain as the lower order of SRH collapsed. Also, the orange army got a big blow in the previous game as Mitchell Marsh got injured which will keep him out of action. Jason Holder has replaced the Australian cricketer in the squad. Jonny Bairstow Birthday Special: 114 vs RCB & Other Staggering Knocks by SRH Batsman in IPL.

SRH Wish Jonny Bairstow Happy Birthday

Birthday Plus Matchday For Jonny Bairstow

SRH will be hoping for Jonny Bairstow to continue his good form against KKR in the upcoming game. David Warner's side will look forward to emerging as a winner against KKR and get themselves some crucial winning points.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 26, 2020 10:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).