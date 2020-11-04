Supernova and Velocity are all set to take on each other in the 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge tournament. The two teams are taking on each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Supernova will be aiming to win their third title. Velocity will be led by Mithali Raj and would be surely looking to iron out the differences to win the first game in the tournament. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST and this is the first match of the tournament. The second game of the tournament will be held on November 5, 2020, between Velocity and Trailblazers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Talking about the current game the news from the centre is that Velocity has won the toss and elected to field first. SUP vs VEL Live Score Updates Women’s T20 Challenge 2020.

The playing XI of the two teams is given below. The tournament will have four matches in all. The third game will be held on November 7, 2020, and the finals of the tournament will take place on November 9, 2020. The finals of the 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. It was widely speculated if the tournament would happen or not. The teams were expected to stay in quarantine for seven days after they reached UAE. The players are expected to stay in a biosecurity bubble to avoid getting in touch with the coronavirus. Now, let's have a look at the playing XI below:

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Taniya Bhatia(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Ayabonga Khaka

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(w), Sune Luus, Manali Dakshini, Shikha Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Leigh Kasperek, Jahanara Alam

