SUP vs VEL Live Score Updates: Supernovas are up against Velocity in the opening encounter of the Women's T20 League 2020 - also known as Women's IPL 2020 - at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With the tournament comprising of just three group-stage games, every single encounter should be treated as a knockout. The opening clash is expected to go down to the wire as both teams have several dashing players who can single-handedly change the course of the game. Supernovas are a two-time defending champion of Women's T20 Challenge while Velocity finished runner-up last season. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live commentary and updates of the Supernovas vs Velocity match. Jio Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Schedule.

Supernovas skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who also leads the India women's T20I team, is indeed one of the best players going around and will be raring to make a mark. She'll be supported by the likes of Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues and Taniya Bhatia who are also able to dent the opposition bowling line-up. Spin-twins Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav will handle the bowling department.

Speaking of Velocity, they also boast of a spectacular batting order with Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj and Veda Krishnamurthy in the ranks. Still, their bowling department will be an area of concern. Except for Exta Bisht and Shikha Pandey, the side doesn't have any big names which mean that the youngsters will have to step up. Notably, most of these players will take the field after a long coronavirus-induced half, and it'll be interesting to see how they perform.

Squads:

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Shashikala Siriwardene, Taniya Bhatia(w), Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik, Ayushi Soni

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj(c), Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma(w), Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey, Leigh Kasperek, Jahanara Alam, Manali Dakshini, Ekta Bisht, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Meghna Singh, Anagha Murali