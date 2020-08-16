Suresh Raina announced his retirement from international cricket moments after MS Dhoni had done the same through an Instagram video post. Raina too announced his decision on Instagram and wrote “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey” while announcing his retirement. Fans were taken by surprise to see two of their favourite cricketers announce retirement within moments of each other on Independence Day. Raina’s wife Priyanka Chaudhary also found it hard to process but wrote she was ‘proud’ of the career he enjoyed while reacting to Raina’s retirement news. MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announce Retirement From International Cricket: 144 vs England and Other Match-Winning Partnerships by the Legendary Duo.

Raina, who made his India debut in 2005 and played over 300 international matches for the country, followed MS Dhoni’s lead in announcing his international retirement. Raina too revealed his decision to bid adieu to the international arena through an Instagram post. His wife Priyanka reacted the news of his retirement and wrote: “Though I’m still processing this! All I can say is I’m bursting with pride, Immense pride. My heart is just filled with respect & gratitude.” MS Dhoni’s Wife Sakshi Pens Emotional Tribute to Husband After He Announces Retirement From International Cricket (See Post).

Suresh Raina's wife Priyanka Chaudhary Reacts to His Retirement

Though I’m still processing this! All I can say is I’m bursting with pride, Immense pride. My heart is just filled with respect & gratitude ❤️❤️❤️ @ImRaina. pic.twitter.com/Avrz8j2PGe — Priyanka Chaudhary Raina (@PriyankaCRaina) August 15, 2020

The 33-year-old later reacted to the news and said he loved her. “I love you jaan,” he responded to the post with three smiling face love emojis. Both Raina and Dhoni announced their international retirement on the evening of August 15, 2020 (Saturday) as the country celebrated the 74th anniversary of its independence from colonial raj.

Suresh Raina Responds

I love you 😍 jaan https://t.co/B1QcFj4kd7 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 15, 2020

Raina will soon be seen in action at IPL 2020 where he will bear the responsibility of leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to IPL glory. Raina, Dhoni and some other CSK teammates have already reached Chennai for a brief camp before they travel to UAE for their pre-season camp for IPL 13, which is set to start from September 19. Raina had last played for India in 2018.

