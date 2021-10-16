Reigning champions Sydney Thunder Women will begin the defense of their crown against Adelaide Strikers Women in match 3 of the ongoing Women’s Big Bash League 2021. The clash will be played at the Bellerive Oval Stadium in Hobart on October 16, 2021 (Saturday). Both sides will be aiming for a winning start to the new season. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, WBBL 2021 live streaming can scroll down below. Weekend Fixtures to Be Played Behind Closed Doors Amid COVID-19 Lockdown in Hobart.

Sydney Thunder are the defending champions and one of only three teams to win the title and will be aiming to reach the summit once again, becoming the first team to win the championship thrice. Meanwhile, Adelaide Strikes Women had a disappointing end to the 2020 season as they finished third-bottom in the table, losing out on the playoff spot by just one point. Both teams have great players in the squad which could make for an interesting watch.

When is Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, WBBL 2021 Clash? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women clash in WBBL 2021 will be played at the Bellerive Oval Stadium in Hobart on October 16, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a start time of 01:35 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and 07:05 PM local time.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, WBBL 2021 On TV?

Sony Sports are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2021 in India and will telecast the Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women on TV. Fans can tune into Sony Sports Channels to watch the action live on their TV sets. Meanwhile, Australian viewers can tune into Channel 7 to catch the live telecast.

How To Get Free Live Streaming Of Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, WBBL 2021 Clash?

As Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of WBBL 2021 in India, fans can with the games online on its OTT platform. Sydney Thunder Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women, WBBL 2021 clash will be streamed online on SonyLiv and fans can tune into the SonyLiv app or website to catch the live action. Kayo App will be providing the streaming in Australia.

