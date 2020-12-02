The Indian Cricket team has now travelled to Manuka Oval in Canberra. The team has already lost the three-game ODI series by 2-0 and thus for the final game, Virat Kohli and men have brought in T Natarajan in place of Navdeep Saini. The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer received the ODI cap from the Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Rest of the team surrounded the debutant and clapped for T Natarajan. The video of the same was shared on social media of the BCCI. With this, he became 232nd player to don the Indian ODI cap. The official account of the Sunrisers Hyderabad reacted to Natarajan getting the cap. Even Shashi Tharoor reacted to the same and lauded the IPL for giving such a talent. As we all know T Natarajan was known as the yorker specialist in IPL 2020 and here's where he caught the attention of the netizens. India vs Australia, 3rd ODI 2020 Toss Report and Playing XI Update: T Natarajan, Cameron Green Make Debut as India Opts To Bat.

Talking about the match, the Indian cricket team has won the toss and elected to bat first. The visiting team has lost the three-game ODI series by 2-0. Needless to say that the team would be giving out their best to avoid a clean sweep. The team has also introduced Shubman Gill who will open the inning alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Now, let's have a look at the video of the team handing over the cap and the reaction by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Shashi Tharoor

So moved by the remarkable ascent of #TNatarajan from a life of hardscrabble rural poverty to his India debut in Australia today. May India always offer hope for all its people & may genuine talent always be recognized & given the chance to rise, in all fields. Thanks to #IPL! https://t.co/Dza64uxCLW — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 2, 2020

Another reaction

T Natarajan added to India's ODI Squad. Now Imagine Bumrah & Natarajan bowling death overs Together for India 🔥💪 #AUSvIND #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/EJXz6RNWzy — ʙᴀʟᴀᵐᵃˢᵗᵉʳ (@its_Bala_) November 27, 2020

Never stop dreaming

T Natarajan’s rise has been phenomenal. He used to play tennis ball tournaments & came from a humble background. TNPL gave him a platform & he played IPL in 2017 for KXIP. Was phenomenal for SRH in IPL 2020. Deserves to play for India. Never stop dreaming — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 2, 2020

Last one

Since he is known as the yorker specialist, it is very likely, T Natarajan can create ripples alongside Jasprit Bumrah. All eyes will be on the newbie. For now, Indian scoreboard reads 4/0 in the 2 overs.

