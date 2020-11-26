In the three-match One-day International (ODI) series against Australia, team India will don a retro themed jersey based on the 1992 World Cup. Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan shared the glimpse of the new kit on Twitter and soon after him, new comer T Natarajan was seen donning the same jersey as he took to social media. The new jersey has received mixed reactions but most of the fans seem to be upset about the presence of sponsor logos over.

There is a general view that too many sponsor logos have somewhat spoiled the simple and rich design of the team India jersey. Fans took to Twitter and didn’t shy away from expressing their opinions. Here are some of the reactions we found on Twitter. Team India New Jersey: T Natarajan Shares Glimpse of Indian Cricket Team’s Retro Kit Ahead of India vs Australia ODI Series (See Pic)

Not Impressed

@BCCI @BYJUS I beg you to change the Team India jersey so that the name INDIA is bigger than any other sponsor. Thank you pic.twitter.com/LNInjyBmnX — Harsha Vardhan (@Iam_HarshuV) November 26, 2020

Billboard?

Is it just me or you also feel that this new jersey sucks. It looks more like an advertisement billboard of @BCCI. https://t.co/neuzhbxOFf — Yashwant Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@YRDeshmukh) November 26, 2020

Not Upto the Mark

The Jersey we want. The Jersey we got. pic.twitter.com/HeBUfUQlW9 — Not Baba Does Isolation (@BabaLoveCricket) November 26, 2020

Leave No Space

When there is some space left in the jersey of India cricket team BCCI* pic.twitter.com/aJoNFOTGQA — 𝐤𝐮𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐦✨ (@_Bihari_babuaa) November 26, 2020

Well!

Pic 1 : "INDIA" on team India's Jersey Pic 2: BYJU's on team India's Jersey pic.twitter.com/W4OPMzPbYb — Ankit 🇮🇳 (@King_IndNORTH) November 26, 2020

Earlier, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced its partnership with MPL Sports as the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian Cricket Team. As part of a three-year deal, MPL Sports designed and manufactured jerseys will be worn by Men's, Women’s and the Under-19 Indian cricket teams

