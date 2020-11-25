T Natarajan has shared a picture of him wearing the new retro team India jersey. Natarajan, who earned his maiden India call-up after putting up an impressive show in the recently concluded IPL 2020, posed in the new team jersey and shared how excited he was in wearing the jersey. Natarajan, 29, is living his dream. He was picked for the three-match T20I series after Varun Chakravarthy, who was initially named in the original squad, was ruled out due to shoulder injury. Natarajan took to social media to share a glimpse of the new team India jersey with his name and number on the back. Shikhar Dhawan Shares Picture With Team India’s New Retro Jersey Ahead of IND vs AUS ODI Series 2020.

"That special feel of wearing this special jersey #TeamIndia #TrustInDreams" Natarajan wrote on Twitter while sharing pictures of his new India kit. The 29-year-old pacer caught the attention of the Indian selectors with some fine performances in season 13 of the Indian Premier League. Natarajan impressed everyone with his ability to bowl pinpoint yorkers and death bowling. He took 16 wickets in IPL 2020 and also bowled the most number of yorkers in the league. Take a look at the picture. Jasprit Bumrah Mentors Young Kartik Tyagi in Nets Ahead of India Tour of Australia 2020-21.

T Natarajan Shares Glimpse of His New India Jersey

The Indian cricket team, meanwhile, will be wearing a newly-designed retro jersey in the limited series against Australia. The new kit is a throwback to the jersey India wore at the 1992 cricket World Cup. India announced the decision to wear the retro kit after announcing a change in the sponsors with BYJU’S replacing apparel giant Nike as the principal jersey sponsor from this series.

Natarajan is expected to get playing time in the three-match T20I series with India looking to manage the workloads of both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami keeping the Test and ODI series in mind. He will look to impress everyone with a good show when he makes his debut. The T20I series will start from December 4 after the conclusion of the ODI series, which begins this Friday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2020 09:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).