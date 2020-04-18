This Day, That Year: Brendon McCullum Launches Indian Premier League in Style With 158* vs RCB

Brendon McCullum (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On this day (April 18) in 2008, the Indian Premier League made its official debut and was an unknown commodity for many. With Twenty-20 cricket on the rise, people were excited to see watch the new format. The cash-rich league has become one of the most anticipated T20 league in the world since then but it was Brendon McCullum’s knock on the opening day against Royal Challengers Bangalore set the stage. RCB Pays Tribute to Fans, Shares Video Urging Them to Stay Home Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

KKR were asked to bat first by RCB captain Rahul Dravid first and Brendon McCullum obliged with one of the innings of his lifetime. In the very first IPL game, the New Zealand cricketer greeted the fans with a batting display that no one could forget. Opening the batting, McCullum took the Bangalore bowlers from the onset and scored the first century and then some more in the history of the competition.

Thanks to McCullum’s 158*, KKR managed to put on a score of 223 on the board. RCB were on the receiving end of the Kiwi’s onslaught as he scored 10 boundaries and 13 sixes in his innings. The score was too much for RCB to handle and were bowled out for 82, losing the opening game by 140 runs.

Speaking of that innings, McCullum recalled conversations with Sourav Ganguly and KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan. ‘Dada said, ‘Your life is changed forever’, and I didn't quite know what he meant at the time, but (in hindsight), I 100% agree with him. Shah Rukh, in the months which followed or the days and the weeks and the months which followed, he said. ‘you'll always be with the Knight Riders.’ He said.