This Day That Year: When Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav Proved to be Mighty for MS Dhoni’s CSK During IPL 2019 Play-off (Watch Video)

Suryakumar Yadav (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have produced a mouth-watering clash which has always entertained the fans. Even in the group stages, their game is no less than an El Classico and both sides leave no stone unturned to win the game. Now, during IPL 2019, on May 7, the two teams once again locked horns with each other during the play-off. In the edition of ‘This Day That Year’, we shall talk about the qualifier game between Mumbai and CSK where Suryakumar Yadav proved to be mighty for the Yellow Army. You can watch the video below but before that let’s see how the game panned out for both sides. Sachin Tendulkar Praises Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan & MI Bowlers After Beating Chennai Super Kings Comprehensively in Qualifier 1.

So the game was held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and the fans of the Yellow Army also were passionately gearing up for the big game which had a low score. They pumped up when the hosts won the toss and decided to bat first. The hosts lost the top order batsmen quite early in the game. Murali Vijay and Ambati Rayudu chipped in with 26 and 45 runs respectively and the hosts posted a total of 131 runs. Even with the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock departed on 4 and 8. Suryakumar Yadav stood tall and he scored 71 runs from 54 balls. Cameos from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya ushered the team to win the game by six wickets. You can check the video here.

The two teams met each other in the finals too which went down the live wire. The game was held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Rohit Sharma’s men won that game as well by a run and thus walked away with the title.