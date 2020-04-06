This Day, That Year: When Sri Lanka Defeated India to Lift ICC T20 World Cup 2014 Trophy

Sri Lanka Won 2014 World Cup (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Many Sri Lankan fans were heart-broken when India defeated Kumar Sangakkara and Men in the finals to lift the 2011 World Cup title. However, the Lankan side redeemed themselves three years later by defeating the Men in Blue in the finals of ICC T20 World Cup 2020 to lift the trophy. Well, that victory came exactly on this day (April 6) and here in this article we will revisit the epic knock which took place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. This Day, That Year: When Carlos Brathwaite’s Mayhem Against England Helped West Indies Clinch ICC T20 Word Cup 2016 Title.

Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene were playing their last T20I match and hence, their teammates wanted to give them a perfect farewell. However, MS Dhoni and Co were unbeaten in the tournament and were expected to replicate their heroics of 2011 World Cup. However, that didn't happen as destiny had other plans this time around.

Watch Highlights:

After winning the toss, Lasith Malinga opted to bowl and the decision proved to be impeccable. Both the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were dismissed for low scores and the scoring rate was not impressive either. Nevertheless, Virat Kohli continued his sensational form and played a brilliant knock. He smashed the Lankan bowlers to all the parts of the ground and scored 77 off 58 balls.

However, he didn't receive much support from other end and India could only post 130 runs. In reply, the Lankans either didn't get off to s good start and were reduced to 41/2. However, Sangakkara gave it all in his last T20I outing and struck a brilliant half-century. Thisara Perera also played a vital cameo in the end and did the icing on the cake by hitting the winning run.

Sri Lanka won the game by six wickets, the same margin they lost the 2011 World Cup final, and settled the scores. Kumar Sangakkara was adjudged Man of the Match due to his brilliant fifty while Virat Kohli was the named Man of the Tournament courtesy his mountain of runs.