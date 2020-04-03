This Day, That Year: When Carlos Brathwaite’s Mayhem Against England Helped West Indies Clinch ICC T20 Word Cup 2016 Title

West Indies Won the 2016 T20 World Cup (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

“Remember the name, Carlos Braithwaite,” roared an absolutely delighted Ian Bishop in the commentary box when the all-rounder smashed Ben Stokes for a six and guided West Indies to the 2016 T20 World Cup title. The famous win, which came on exact this day (April 3) has completed four years and in this article, we’ll look back how Darren Sammy snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against England. This Day, That Year: When MS Dhoni’s Sensational Knock Guided India to Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 Trophy.

The Caribbean side won the toss and invited Eoin Morgan and Co to bat first. Sammy’s decision proved to be impeccable as both the openers, Alex Hales (0) and Jason Roy (1), we're back in the hut inside two overs. Even skipper Morgan also departed after scoring mere five runs. Nevertheless, Jos Buttler (36) and Joe Root built (54) up a brilliant partnership and brought their side’s innings back on track.

However, Carlos Brathwaite and Dwayne Bravo bowled exceptionally in the death overs and restricted England for 155/9 which seemed like an under-par total in that track. In reply, West Indies got off to a worse possible start with openers Chris Gayle and Johnson Charles falling prey to part-time bowler Joe Root in the second over.

Watch Highlights:

Nevertheless, Marlon Samuels, who helped the Men in Maroon win the 2012 T20 World Cup final against Sri Lanka, came to bat at number three and seemed determined to replicate the history again. Wickets kept tumbling at the other end but he was in no mood to throw the towel. However, the effort seemed like going in vain as the asking rate kept climbing. The equation finally came down to 19 runs off the last over with Samuels being off-strike.

Braithwaite was on the striking end with Ben Stokes handling the matter with the ball. The Men in Red seemed clear favourites to win the game. However, what happened next was absolutely majestic. Braithwaite smashed Stokes for four consecutive sixes and guided West Indies to the second T20 World Cup title. Samuels, who scored 85 off 66 deliveries, was adjudged the Man of the Match.