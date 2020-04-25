AB de Villiers Recalls His First Interaction With Virat Kohli in 2011, Says ‘I Didn’t Trust the Guy Back Then’

AB de Villeries and Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Many old memories were revealed when Virat Kohli went live on Instagram alongside his close friend and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)-teammate AB de Villiers. During the course of the chat session, the two cricket stars talked about various topics ranging from cricket to personal life and the camaraderie between them could be clearly seen by the fans. However, Kohli’s first impression of De Villiers wasn’t quite pleasant as the latter revealed that he didn’t trust his RCB teammate back then. The former South African skipper was bought by RCB in the 2011 IPL auctions. Virat Kohli Brutally Trolls ‘Clown’ Yuzvendra Chahal Over the Leg-Spinner’s TikTok Videos.

Kohli initiated the topic by recalling his first interaction with De Villiers during India’s 2010-11 tour of South Africa. The 31-year old revealed that the two first met in Johannesburg after a practice session and the two had a brief chat. Virat Kohli Calls His Journey With RCB ‘Surreal’, Says ‘I’ll Never Leave This Team.’

"I remember the first time we met after you were picked up by RCB. It was in Johannesburg and we came down the tunnel. You guys were finishing practice and we were just starting ours. I came and said hello and said we are going to be teammates and you were like 'I am excited for that'. Such brief chat. 9 years we have been such good friends and such great journey. Yeah it's been wonderful," Kohli said.

Remembering that conversation, however, De Villiers said that although he responded in the chat but he didn’t trust Kohli back then. “It's an interesting story because it is a very human thing to do when you hear about someone for quite a few years and Boucher had told me a lot about you. I certainly remember walking up the tunnel and even though I said hi but I didn't trust the guy yet. I have seen the hair and seen the style but it didn't took me long to get to know you better," said AB de Villiers.

The two stars were set to join forces again for RCB in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (RCB). However, the gala T20 tournament has been postponed indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, fans are likely to miss the blitzes in the T20 extravaganza.