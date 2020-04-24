Virat Kohli Calls His Journey With RCB ‘Surreal’, Says ‘I’ll Never Leave This Team’

Virat Kohli (Photo Credits: Facebook/@RCB)

Virat Kohli went live on Instagram alongside his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)-teammate AB de Villiers and the two stars talked about various topics ranging from cricket and personal life. Fans were absolutely ecstatic seeing the two batting sensation in action as the comment section was filled with love. During the course of the session, the Indian captain called his journey with RCB ‘surreal’ made it crystal clear that he has no intention whatsoever of leaving the franchise in future. The 31-year old talked about the love and care he received from the franchise and thus, he will serve the Bangalore-based side till he plays. Have Learnt to Stay Calm & Patient from Anushka Sharma, Says Virat Kohli.

"It's been 12 years and it's such an amazing journey, so surreal. You have been here 9 years yourself. For a lot of people, it's all about obviously we want to achieve the ultimate goal for RCB. We have come close thrice but haven't made it. That's always gonna be our dream together and I was just thinking there is no way in any scenario that I can ever think of leaving this team. Because of the love and care, the franchise has shown. You can feel emotional about the season going well or not but to have that loyalty with Bangalore, with RCB its quite surreal. Till the time I play IPL, regardless of how we play, I'll never leave this team," said the number-one ranked ODI batsman.

In reply, De Villiers joked that Kohli is having the luxury of staying in the team regardless of his performance while others have to deliver on a regular basis in order to secure their place in the team. The former South African captain also said that he’s aware of the fact that he needs to perform consistently in order to be in the team and that has also been his driving force.

"Not everyone is as sure of staying in the side as you are (laughs). They have certainly been my inspiration for quite a few years now. I never want to leave Bangalore but I know I have to score runs if I wanna stay in the side. That's really pushed me and obviously the fans but every time I look back at playing in IPL or South Africa or any team for that matter, you think of relationships and friends. You think about special moments, the crowd atmosphere. Those are the things you never wanna give away. I want to be in Bangalore for I dunno how many years to come," said De Villiers.