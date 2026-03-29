Social media controversy has surfaced during the Mumbai Indians’ landmark 300th T20 match against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight. Allegations of toss-fixing emerged on X after the coin flip at Wankhede Stadium, where fans questioned the match referee's retrieval of the coin. Disgruntled viewers shared viral clips claiming the coin's landing was obscured from cameras. Mumbai Indians Becomes First Indian Premier League Franchise To Play 300 T20 Matches.

The dispute erupted during the official toss for Match 2 of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. As Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya flicked the coin into the air, television cameras appeared to pan away or "cut" to a different angle precisely as the coin landed on the turf.

Match referee Javagal Srinath quickly retrieved the coin and announced Pandya as the winner. KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, who had reportedly called for 'tails', was seen looking on as Pandya elected to bowl first. However, the lack of a clear, zoomed-in shot of the coin, a practice standard in the IPL to ensure transparency, immediately triggered suspicion online.

Fan Claims Toss Fixing

Hardik Pandya flicks the coins and camera moved away and didn't show whether it was head or tail and Mumbai Indians won the toss.😂pic.twitter.com/Gg9qFHBsrZ — कट्टर KKR समर्थक 🦁🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRWeRule) March 29, 2026

Another User Alleges Toss Fixing

When MI vs KKR toss happened, Ajinkya Rahane called tails ,but right when the result was about to be shown, the camera flipped and we couldn’t see it 👀 Its toss fixing and somehow Mumbai Indians winning the toss . pic.twitter.com/YpoApJIH0A — ` (@Atomickolly17) March 29, 2026

User Alleges Out Toss Fixing in IPL

🚨 Live Fixing By Mumbai Indians What kind of Fixing is this ?? 🤡 Camera literally Cut the Toss Result Scene and moved the camera some where else seen in 2nd pic And moment Umpire declares the Toss Result Broadcaster started showing that cameraman is trying to focus on Toss… pic.twitter.com/aTtDpCbmsb — Only KKR Matters 💜💛 (@KKRmatters) March 29, 2026

Toss Yet Again in Question in IPL

#MIvsKKR Toss fixing in ipl. Some unusual happened during the toss … pic.twitter.com/SswzzKcBpg — Nitish kumar🇮🇳 (@k_nitish98) March 29, 2026

Fan Claiming Toss Fixing in MI Match

Mumbai Indians fixing toss is so organic — Shyam🇮🇳 || (@Shyam1714) March 29, 2026

This is not the first time Mumbai Indians have faced scrutiny regarding the coin flip. Similar allegations surfaced during the 2024 season in matches against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and KKR, where fans claimed the referee picked up the coin before it could be properly filmed.

In response to those earlier incidents, the BCCI had instructed broadcasters to implement a dedicated 'coin-zoom' to maintain integrity. The absence of that specific shot during Sunday's high-profile fixture has led to renewed calls for more stringent officiating and clearer visual proof for the audience.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 10:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).