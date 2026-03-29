Mumbai Indians (MI) have etched their name into the history books by becoming the first franchise in world cricket to feature in 300 T20 matches. The five-time champions reached this unprecedented landmark on Sunday, 29 March, as they took the field against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for their IPL 2026 season opener at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Live Score Updates, IPL 2026 Match 2.

A Breakdown of the Landmark

While the milestone was celebrated during an Indian Premier League fixture, the 300-match tally is a combination of the franchise's appearances across two major tournaments. Prior to Sunday’s clash, Mumbai had appeared in 299 T20 games, comprising 277 IPL matches and 22 in the now-defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20).

By starting their 278th IPL match tonight, the team officially crossed the triple-century mark for total T20 appearances. This feat underscores the longevity and consistency of a side that has been an ever-present force since the inaugural season in 2008.

The journey to 300 matches has been defined by unparalleled success. Mumbai Indians remain the most successful team in the format's history alongside Chennai, boasting five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and two CLT20 trophies (2011, 2013). Hardik Pandya Gifts INR 1.7 Crore Mercedes-Benz V-Class MVP To Girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

Franchise Fact

Category Details Milestone Match vs Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL 2026, Match 2) Date Sunday, 29 March 2026 Total T20 Matches 300 (278 IPL* + 22 CLT20) IPL Titles 5 (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) CLT20 Titles 2 (2011, 2013) First Match April 2008 vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Current Captain Hardik Pandya

Joining the Elite 300-Club

In the broader context of T20 cricket, Mumbai Indians are only the third team in history to reach this milestone. They join the Pakistan national team and the English county side Somerset, both of whom have played 303 matches in the format.

Significantly, Mumbai is the first-ever franchise entity to achieve this, placing them ahead of fellow IPL giants like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (287 matches) and Chennai Super Kings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).