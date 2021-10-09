Umran Malik has been one of the most talked-about bowlers in the IPL 2021 season. He has been in the news for his fiery spells which often grab the headlines and many renowned faces from the cricketing fraternity have praised him for the same. The Jammu Kashmir pacer had rattled Suryakumar Yadav while handling the bowling duties as he clocked the speed of 153 kmph. Off the field, Malik is busy seeking tips from the veterans in cricket. Now after the match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad he was seen talking to Jasprit Bumrah. Rohit Sharma Gives an Update About Hardik Pandya’s Fitness Ahead of T20 World Cup 2021, Says ‘He Hasn’t Bowled Yet’.

The two were seen having a conversation with each other after the match was over. The official account of the Mumbai Indians shared the picture of the duo on social media. The caption of the snap read, "Too much PACE in one picture." The team also used a fire emoji alongside the snap. Sunrisers Hyderabad were officially out of contention for the playoffs but Mumbai Indians did have a chance. But in the end, Rohit Sharma's men could also not make it to the final four. Now check out the picture of Urman Malik and Bumrah together.

Picture:

The IPL 2021 playoffs has four teams- Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Qualifier 1 will be played between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

