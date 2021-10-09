Mumbai Indians ended their IPL 2021 campaign by not qualifying for the playoffs. The team won the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 42 runs but lost on a place in the top four. However, all eyes were on Hardik Pandya who had not bowled a single delivery for MI. At the post-match presentation, MI skipper Rohit Sharma was asked about the same he said that he has not bowled so far, but is surely becoming better with each passing day. Hardik has been included in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. Kolkata Knight Riders Qualify for IPL 2021 Playoffs, Defending Champions Mumbai Indians Fail to Make it to Next Round.

Thus, the fans are hoping to see him handle the bowling duties for India. Rohit said that the team of doctors and physios are working with Pandya and he might be able to bowl from the upcoming week. “He didn’t bowl today as well, but he’s getting better day by day. So, in the next week or so, he might be able to bowl – only the doctors or the physios will be able to give an update on that,” explained the Mumbai Indians captain.

Furthermore, Rohit also revealed that Pandya is unhappy with the batting contributions he has made to the Mumbai Indians team. The BCCI is free to make a couple of changes in the squad till October 10, 2021, but it surely doesn't look like any alterations will happen. Virat Kohli and men are scheduled to play a couple of warm-up games on October 18 and 20 respectively, where Hardik's status as an all-rounder would become more clear.

