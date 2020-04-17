Unlike Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina, Rob Key, Former England Cricketer, Gets Disastrous Haircut from Wife Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Pictures from Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rob Key's social media posts

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, we saw Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Suresh Kohli get a haircut from their respective wives. It turned out to be worth a risk and both Kohli and Raina got the desired outcome. However, same cannot be said for former England cricketer and commentator Rob Key. The ex-England batsman took to Twitter and posted a photo of his disastrous haircut he got from his wife. Fleur Key. Virat Kohli New Hairstyle: Anushka Sharma Gives Indian Cricket Team Captain Haircut at Home Amid Quarantine Lockdown (Watch Video).

“Well f*****g done @fleurkey u aren’t allowed to moan about hairdressers ever gain,” tweeted Key as he shared a photo of his head’s backside. One can clearly see why Key wasn’t happy with his wife.

Here’s Rob Key Post

Well f*****g done @fleurkey u aren’t allowed to moan about hairdressers ever gain pic.twitter.com/ZAKG6fcgRg — Rob Key (@robkey612) April 16, 2020

Interestingly, Key’s wife responded to former cricketer’s post. She did apologise, but blamed it on Key. “Sorry, but you did say ‘go all the way up..” Fleur wrote in reply. After Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina Gets Hair Cut From His Wife Priyanka Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

Check Out Fleur’s Response

Sorry 😳 but you did say ‘go all the way up..’ 🙈🤣 https://t.co/te7UjCcc87 — Fleur Key (@fleurkey) April 16, 2020

England cricketers like Joe Denly, Sam Billings also reacted to Key’s post. Denly even enquired about the “end product” to which the former cricketer replied by sharing another photo of his haircut, which apparently didn’t go well.

The End Product

Cricket action across the globe has been suspended justice other sports following the coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Cricketers and other sports celebrities have been forced to stay indoors in self-quarantine. UK is witnessing a lockdown just like India to combat the spread of deadly COVID-19 virus.