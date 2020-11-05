Velocity (VEL) will square off against Trailblazers (TRA) in Jio Women's T20 Challenge 2020 on November 5, 2020. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This year due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 is taking place at Sharjah. Velocity is led by Mithali Raj, while Trailblazers will play under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana. The opening game of the tournament took place between Supernovas (SUP) and Velocity, which was won by VEL. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for VEL vs TRA, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming along with free telecast on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar. VEL vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Velocity vs Trailblazers Match.

The two-time champions Supernovas under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur lost to the runner up Velocity in the first game of Women's T20 Challenge 2020. SUP posted a total of 126/8 in 20 overs, in reply Velocity chased down the target in just 19.5 overs with 5 wickets in hand. Velocity all-rounder Sune Luus scored unbeaten 37 runs from 21 balls for which she was awarded Man of the Match.

VEL vs TRA Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 56 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can follow the live-action of the Velocity vs Trailblazers match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels to live telecast the match with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the VEL vs TRA clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

VEL vs TRA Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 56 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the VEL vs TRA match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Velocity vs Trailblazers match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, have to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscription on select plans.

Women's T20 Challenge 2020 will end on November 9, 2020. Each game is equivalent to knock off as each team will play only two games. Velocity will look forward to winning against Trailblazers and reach the final.

