Velocity (VEL) will square off against Trailblazers (TRA) in Women's T20 Challenge 2020 match no 2 on November 5, 2020. The game will be held at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both teams will look forward to winning the upcoming game as each game is equivalent to a knockout as a total four matches will only take place in Women's T20 Challenge 2020. Velocity is led by Mithali Raj, while Trailblazers will play under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for VEL vs TRA Women's T20 Challenge Dream11 team prediction along with tips to pick best playing XI. Jio Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST of 'Women’s IPL'

Velocity made it to the final in the Women's T20 2019, where they lost to Supernovas by 4 runs. While Trailblazers failed to make it to the final and this year they will hope for a turnaround. Velocity under the leadership of Mithali Raj comprises of key players like Danielle Wyatt, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey to name a few. While Smriti Mandhana's Trailblazers consist of good players like Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami to name a few.

Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The ideal choice for wicket-keeper for your Dream11 team should be Sushma Verma (VEL).

Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batswomen, and they should be Smriti Mandhana (TRA), Mithali Raj (VEL), Veda Krishnamurthy (VEL) and Danielle Wyatt (VEL).

Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders in your team should be Sune Luus (VEL) and Deandra Dottin (TRA).

Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Rajeshwari Gayakwad (TRA), Sophie Ecclestone (TRA), Jhulan Goswami (TRA) and Leigh Kasperek (VEL).

Velocity vs Trailblazers, Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Smriti Mandhana (TRA), Mithali Raj (VEL), Veda Krishnamurthy (VEL), Danielle Wyatt (VEL), Sushma Verma (VEL), Sune Luus (VEL), Deandra Dottin (TRA), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (TRA), Sophie Ecclestone (TRA), Jhulan Goswami (TRA), Leigh Kasperek (VEL).

Smriti Mandhana (TRA) can be elected as captain for VEL vs TRA Women's T20 Challenge 2020 while Mithali Raj (VEL) can be chosen as vice-captain.

