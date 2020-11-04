Velocity (VEL) will lock horns with Trailblazers (TRA) in Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match no 2. The game will be held on November 5, 2020, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. VEL is led by Mithali Raj, while TRA will play under the captaincy of Smriti Mandhana. The Jio Women's T20 Challenge has kicked off from November 3, 2020, with the first match taking place between Supernovas (SUP) and Velocity. SUP is a two-time champion, while VEL finished as runner up in the previous season. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for VEL vs TRA Women's T20 Challenge Dream11 team key players. VEL vs TRA Dream11 Team Prediction Women's T20 Challenge 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Velocity vs Trailblazers Match.

For VEL vs TRA Women's T20 Challenge 2020 match, you should pick Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj and other players in your fantasy playing XI. Velocity lost to Supernova by 4 runs in the final of Women's T20 2020 while chasing the target of 126 runs. Since it is just a four games tournament, with each team playing only two league game, therefore each match should be treated as an eliminator.

VEL vs TRA Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is the captain of Trailblazers and a fine T20 batsman. The 24 years old Indian T20 star has played 75 T20Is in which she has scored 1716 runs with a strike rate of 119.4. This includes 12 half-centuries.

VEL vs TRA Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj made her debut in the T20I against England on 5th August 2006. In her 13 year-long T20 international careers, the right-handed batswoman has played 89 matches, scoring 2364 runs at an average of 37.5 with 17 half-centuries.

VEL vs TRA Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Jhulan Goswami

Jhulan Goswami is an experienced player in must be picked in your fantasy team. The Trailblazers pacer has picked up 56 wickets from 68 T20I games.

VEL vs TRA Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Danielle Wyatt

The English Danielle Wyatt batswoman is an amazing T20 player. Velocity side will expect her to perform well and helped them reach the final. You should go with Wyatt as she has made 1630 runs from 113 games.

VEL vs TRA Dream11 Team Selection Best Pick: Rajeshwari Gayakwad

The 29 years old spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad from Trailblazers has picked up 35 wickets from 28 games. The slow left-arm spinner will play a vital role on the track of Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

