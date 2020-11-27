Riding on an all-round performance, Australia defeated India by 66 runs in the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). After piling up a mountain of 374 runs, they put up a clinical show with the ball as India were restricted to 308-8. India managed to get off to a good start with Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan attacking bowlers from the outset. The likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul also couldn’t make a mark as India were reduced to 101/4. Although Shikhar Dhawan and Hardik Pandya tried to pull things back with their half-centuries, India’s loss looked inevitable after their departure. Adam Zampa was the pick of the Aussie bowlers with four wickets while Josh Hazlewood got three scalps. India vs Australia 1st ODI 2020 Highlights.

Earlier in the game, Australia opted to bat first after winning the toss. The decision has so far looked impeccable as David Warner and Finch aggregated 156 runs for the first wicket. India were dented further with Steve Smith scoring the third fastest ODI century for Australia. As a result, the home team powered to 374/6, which eventually proved to be well enough. Meanwhile, let’s look at Twitterati reacted to India’s defeat. Hardik Pandya Records His Highest Individual ODI Score, Becomes Fastest Indian to Reach 1000 ODI Runs.

With this, Australia go 1-0 up in the three-match series and could seal the affair with a victory in the next game. At the same time, the upcoming clash will be a do-or-die encounter for the visitors, and they must leave no stones unturned to come on top.

