Virat Kohli Continues to Workout at Home Amid Lockdown, Performs '180 Landings' (Watch Video)

Virat Kohli Performs 180 Landings (Photo Credits: Instagram/Virat Kohli)

Coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill as several competitions have been either suspended or cancelled. Sports stars have been forced to stay indoors as lockdowns have been imposed in several countries to prevent the spread of the virus. However, Indian captain Virat Kohli is not letting this get in his way, as he continues to workout at home and recently posted a video of himself while trying out a new exercise. Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Ex-Australia Pacer Brett Lee Picks Compatriot Smith, Says He ‘Can Be As Good as Don Bradman’.

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest athletes in the game at the moment if not the fittest and on Tuesday took to his social media to share a new routine he has been trying out while staying inside his house during the quarantine. The 31-year-old posted a clip of him trying to land on one foot while using the other to jump 180 degrees. ‘Better Than Your TikTok Videos’: Virat Kohli Hilariously Trolls Kevin Pietersen Over the Latter’s ‘Shave Your Beard’ Comment

‘My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise’ the cricketing giant captioned his post. It is a kind of exercise people usually do to train their quads and by the looks of it, the 31-year-old was performing it pretty well.

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise 👌 A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 26, 2020 at 7:55am PDT

The Indian skipper recently shared a video of himself doing some heavy-weight training which left fellow RCB team-mate AB de Villiers and former national team colleague Harbhajan Singh impressed. ‘Earn it. Don't demand it.’ The batting great captioned his post.

In an ideal world, Virat Kohli would have been leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But due to the steep rise in COVID-19 across the country, the cash-rich league was suspended for an indefinite period of time.