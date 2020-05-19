Virat Kohli Gives Fans Major Fitness Goals With Weightlifting Video, AB de Villiers, Harbhajan Singh React

Virat Kohli Weightlifting in House Gym (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Virat Kohli is making great use of the nationwide lockdown to keep himself fit and ready for whenever sports resumes again. With the government announcing the fourth phase of the lockdown, which extended the shutdown until May 31, athletes have been forced to train themselves in their own home gym to remain fit. Kohli recently even took practise some batting knockdowns, assisted by wife Anushka Sharma, in their house terrace and now has shared a video of him weightlifting as he sweats it out in the house gym. Tamim Iqbal Heaps Praises on Virat Kohli, Calls Him the Fitness Idol of Cricket.

“Earn it. Don't demand it,” Kohli captioned the video in which he weightlifting at his house gym. Kohli’s impressive weightlifting exercise is bound to encourage and inspire his fans and followers as they remain inside their houses. The post will also encourage fans and many young athletes to resume their exercises and training to keep themselves fir despite the lockdown. The Indian skipper was widely praised online by his fans for his impressive weightlifting skills. Virat Kohli is the Fittest Cricketer Currently, Says Jonty Rhodes.

Among those praising Kohli were also his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers and former national teammate Harbhajan Singh. De Villiers, who shares a great bond reacted to Kohli’s video with astonishment while Harbhajan commented with a couple of biceps emojis. De Villiers and Kohli have come to share a great friendship with each other and also call each other brothers after nine years together at RCB.

"I really enjoy the franchise, the vibe, the people. You create friendships you don't want to leave. Then I started feeling that I actually want to play for RCB," De Villiers recently said in an Instagram session with Kohli. In the ideal world, Kohli and De Villiers would have teamed up once again at RCB for IPL 2020 and would have planned together on how to bring the elusive trophy home. But the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown.