Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli paid a heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni who retired from international cricket on August 15. Dhoni announced his retirement on social media in an Instagram post. Kohli then reacted to the news by saying "What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart." The Indian captain has now posted a heartfelt tribute to Dhoni as he posted a video on Twitter. Kohli described Dhoni as "selfless" and also reflected on the understanding he had developed with him while playing together. MS Dhoni Retires at 39: Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Note, Says ‘I Tip My Hat to You’.

"Thank you for these moments skip. I couldn't explain the mutual trust, respect and understanding we share better than these two videos I'm posting here today. The first one explains perfectly well who he is , selfless in the most intense moments," tweeted Kohli.

"The second one is about the kind of trust & chemistry we had over the years while batting together. In this moment I was only focused on his call & I knew we both would be able to make those 2 runs because of the trust we shared in one another," he added. MS Dhoni’s Retirement at 7:29 PM Carries Uncanny Connection With India’s Defeat Against New Zealand in 2019 World Cup Semi-Final, Here's Why.

"He called & I put my head down and ran! Mutual respect and understanding isn't a thing of chance, it develops naturally when 2 individuals are aligned & have the same vision and for us, that vision was always to make India win! Thank you for the memories skip @msdhoni," Kohli concluded.

Here's Virat Kohli's Post

Thank you for these moments skip. I couldn't explain the mutual trust, respect and understanding we share better than these two videos I'm posting here today. The first one explains perfectly well who he is , selfless in the most intense moments.... pic.twitter.com/DYWvJ9ojOv — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2020

..He called & I put my head down and ran! Mutual respect and understanding isn't a thing of chance, it develops naturally when 2 individuals are aligned & have the same vision and for us, that vision was always to make India win! Thank you for the memories skip 🇮🇳💙 @msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 16, 2020

Kohli shared the visuals from T20 World Cup 2014 and 2016. The one from 2014 shows how Dhoni handed Kohli the opportunity to hit the winning runs during the semi-final match against South Africa. The second clip shows how Kohli trusted Dhoni during 2016 T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia and stole a near-impossible second run.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 16, 2020 08:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).