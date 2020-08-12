Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are making the best of their time together at home. The power couple are enjoying each moment they get to spend together. They have also been keeping their fans updated about their whereabouts with regular posts and updates on social media. In their latest post, the lovebirds are taking part in Instagram’s #TakeABreak competition in which the couple have to answer questions about each other, their profession and their interests. The competition is a three-round contest and both Vira and Anushka give a tough fight, find out who wins. Ahead of IPL 2020, Virat Kohli Becomes World’s Most Searched Cricketer, Rohit Sharma Takes Second Spot (View RCB's Post).

The six-minute-long video was also shared by Instagram, who captioned it: “#TakeABreak with @anushkasharma and @virat.kohli. She’s an actress (@anushkasharma). He’s a cricket player (@virat.kohli). ⁣They’re a power couple.⁣” It describes the couple as lovebirds who give 'new meaning to friendly competition'. With IPL 2020 Nearing, Virat Kohli Posts Weightlifting Video; RCB Captain Continues to Work Hard on his Fitness.

Kohli also shared the video on his Instagram page. “Find out who knows who better, in this fun and interactive #TakeABreak session with us. Hope you guys enjoy it and figure out who the winner is because I couldn't!” the Indian skipper captioned his post.

In the video, Kohli and Anushka answer different questions about each other ranging from their personal life to their profession and interests. Anushka starts the video and after introducing each other she says, “When you've known each other for as many years as we have, you find out a lot of funny and interesting things about one another." A little hint - Anushka wins over the audience with her cricket knowledge.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Answer Questions About Each Other

Throughout the video, fans find out many things about the power couple. From the first thing they do each morning to their favourite exercise move and also how they both love visiting the mountains. Both also agree that Anushka is always the one to say ‘sorry’ first after an argument while Virat hates losing and is a ‘sore loser’.

The couple also reveals that Virat mostly falls asleep while watching a movie while Anushka can’t live without pizzas. Anushka also has an interesting hobby of 'talking to plants'. She easily wins the first round by answering all things about cricket while Kohli fails to answer the first question of the opening round. The second round was a tie. The couple certainly enjoyed that conversation and was laughing out throughout the competition.

Lovebirds Enjoying Nature's View

Kohli, meanwhile, will next be seen in action when the Indian Premier League 13 kicks off in UAE from September 19. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain will be leading his troops in IPL 2020 hoping to clinch their maiden IPL trophy after three final heartbreaks. Anushka’s next movie could be the biopic on Jhulan Goswami.

